Mings reportedly a summer target for Manchester United: The Aston Villa centre back is reportedly eyed by United as a summer transfer target.

EPSN has reported that Manchester United is targeting England international Tyrone Ming’s this summer. This comes as no surprise, with the defender being a crucial part of Aston Villa’s defence for the last three years.

Manchester United is clearly in need of a centre back partner for Harry Maguire at Old Trafford. Solskjaer himself doesn’t appear to know his best partnership with Lindelöf, Bailey, and Tuanzebe rotated around Maguire constantly.

Although Lindelöf appears to be the most frequently used, he lacks the physicality for the role. Speaking about the player on Sky Sports last night, Gary Neville gave his verdict on the centre back’s qualities.

He then went on to analyse a goal Lindelöf conceded against West Brom in their 1-1 draw at the weekend as reference.

“He got pinned by a player who’s stronger than him, who outmuscles him and who bullies him.”

Mings the ideal partner

If Manchester United is looking for a strong dominant, and aggressive centre back, it’s Tyrone Mings. Perhaps not as technically good on the ball as Lindelöf, Ming’s is physically strong and can easily win aerial duels at 6″4.

The England international has previously had a good partnership with Maguire during England’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. Manchester United perhaps sees this as an opportunity to nab the 27 year old from Aston Villa, as ESPN reports.

He, along with four other potential defensive targets, are being short listed for the summer transfer window. The other three defenders linked to Manchester include Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, and Braga’s David Carmo.

Of these options, Ming’s is also the best suited to the Premier League especially given his improvement under the guidance of assistant, John Terry.

