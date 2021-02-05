Mixed bag for the Irish in round 2 at Saudi Arabia 

Mixed bag for Irish in round 2 at Saudi Arabia: For all four Irish golfers competing in Saudi Arabia, it was a mixed bag of varied scores.

It was a mixed day for all Irish golfers taking part in Saudi Arabia in their second round. Shane Lowry, Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin, and Graeme McDowell were the biggest names involved at Greens Golf and Country Club.

Lowry was the best of the Irish, carding a three under par round to stay seven shots off the lead. New Zealands Ryan Fox sits on top of the leaderboard after carding his second five under par round of the event. Steven Gallacher had tied for the lead early into his second round but was halted due to suspension in play after bad weather.

Lowry began his day on level par with a good round needed to stick around for the weekend. He opened with a bogey before making four birdies in a row between holes four to seven. Unfortunately, the Open champion couldn’t sustain the good run and made two bogies on the turn.

Lowry made two more birdies on his back nine before play was suspended, propelling himself 36 places up the leaderboard.

A struggle for the rest

It was a tough first two days for defending champ Graeme McDowell as he opened with two level par rounds. He currently sits exactly on the cut mark and faces an anxious wait to see if he’ll make the weekend.

For Paul Dunne playing on an invitation, he makes his first tour appearance since the Irish Open last year. Dunne’s 2020 has reaked havoc with trying to regain his tour card due to a bad wrist injury and covid.

However, his return to golf hasn’t gotten off to a good start as he looks set to miss the cut. The Greystones native opened with a three over par first round after a great start of two under capitulated on the back nine.

With an excellent second round then needed to make the cut, he currently finds himself now on two over for the round, five over for the tournament. Dunne was on the tenth hole when play was suspended and faces an uphill battle to reach level par.

Meanwhile, Cormac Sharvin looks to be around this weekend after a solid one under par round. The 28 year old also joins Dunne in the Middle East on an invitation according to the Golfing Digest. He will tee off for his third round tomorrow nine shots behind leaders Fox and Gallacher on ten under.

Speaking after the round joint leader, Ryan Fox was delighted with his display

“It’s been a really solid couple of days of ball striking and saw a few putts go in both days, which was nice. To be sitting near the top of this leaderboard is always a good thing. “

