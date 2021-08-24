MLS move on the cards for Jack Byrne

Irelands Jack Byrne with Cypriot side APOEL FC.

APOEL’s Jack Byrne looks on the cards to move away from Cyprus as the transfer window closes in the coming days.

The 25 year old has found it tough since arriving at the club last year. Upon his arrival manager and fan of his, Mick McCarthy found himself sacked just days after Bynes’s arrival.

Compiled back injuries ruled the Dubliner out for most of last season with only a handful of games to his name. According to the Irish Independent, however, the Cypriot side are keen to offload their highest spenders as their spending’s been slashed.

This has mainly been due to the once dominant side failing to qualify for Europe this year. Byrne is a casualty as a result and may find himself dumped with a year left on his contract.

Despite being fully fit, the midfielder missed APOEL’s season opener and was not even included in the 21 man squad.

However, reports now indicate American team Charlotte FC is very interested in the former Hoops midfielder. Charlotte FC are an expansion side and will enter the MLS for the first time in 2022.

Jack Byrnes’s name has also been circulating around Championship side Cardiff City with former manager McCarthy keen on a reunion.

As of yet though, Cardiff hasn’t voiced any further interest yet alone an official deal.

