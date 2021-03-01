Morikawa wins by three shots at WGC in Florida: The young American adds to his PGA Championship major with his first WGC title.

Colin Morikawa carded a final round three under 69 in Florida to claim his first World Golf Championship. The 24 year old saw off competition from the chasing pack of Brooks Keopka, Viktor Hovland, and Billy Horschel.

The can’t miss kid flew into the lead on Saturday after seven birdies in eight holes. Unfortunately, two bogies followed on the closing stretch, but he held the lead going into Sunday by two shots.

The final round was a lovely tribute to Tiger Woods following his car accident as many wore red and black in support. Irelands Rory Mcilroy was just one of the many that dawned the red shirt and black slacks for golf’s greatest. Woods expressed his gratitude on Twitter, saying.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Morikawa began the final round by losing his lead, bogeying the third as the chasing Horschel birdied. However, the American then went on to birdie the seventh and the ninth to retake his two shot advantage.

His closest challengers Hovland and Koepka, had contention ending three putts on the back nine to halt their progress. Morikawa took a firm grip on the lead as his competitors fell away by birding the fourteenth.

The 24 year old went on to seal the victory, claiming his first World Golf Championship. After Tiger, the American became the only player to have won a WGC event and major before turning 25.

“I was working on so much the past couple of weeks, and tips from Mark O’Meara and Paul Azinger got me through this week, and my game felt so good. I’m just so excited right now.”

Four-time TOUR winner @Collin_Morikawa meets with the media after his win @WGCWorkday. https://t.co/8KVgnVyxFH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021

