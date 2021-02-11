Mourinho surprised by Bales FA Cup absence: Jose puzzled by Bales last minute decision to pull out of Everton cup tie last night.

The media was shocked to find Gareth Bales’s name absent on Tottenham’s 24 man FA Cup team sheet last night. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League, Bale is a starting regular in Europa league and cup games.

Pundits have criticised Jose Mourinho’s treatment of the player urging him to play more to regain fitness. Many thought that Bale’s omission from the 24 man squad was because of an Instagram post, posted hours before kick off.

The Wales star posted a picture of himself during training with the caption “good session today”. Many believed this had somehow angered Mourinho as Bale was not in the squad just hours later.

Not an obvious injury

This would not be a surprise given the manager’s track record for falling out with players he deems lazy. Players such as Dele Alli have fallen by the wayside for Spurs after a lack of effort.

Most recently, Ireland’s Matt Doherty has been targeted by the Portuguese manager, regularly being dropped for the inconsistent Serge Aurier. However, Mourinho revealed after the FA Cup defeat in a press conference that it was Bales’s decision not to play.

He admits to being puzzled by Bales’s decision after an injury deemed not obvious was brought to his attention.

“We played against West Brom on the Sunday and he didn’t play, he was on the bench.

Monday I was a bit surprised by him wanting to have a scan because he was not feeling comfortable.

He didn’t train on Monday then on the Tuesday he trained with the team but I was informed his desire would be to work with the sports science for a couple of days to strengthen that area where he was not feeling comfortable.

That is the reason why he is not here. I don’t think it is an obvious injury, I would say he feels uncomfortable and because of that training session he couldn’t be 100%.”

