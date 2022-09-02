Munster Rugby v London Irish 7.30pm at Musgrave Park

3 total views, 3 views today

Munster Rugby host London Irish in a pre-season game at Musgrave Park, Cork, tonight, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

The home side named an extended 30-man squad earlier this week.



The starting backline is unchanged from last weekend. Simon Zebo at full-back, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly form the back three.



Neil Cronin and Ben Healy will start this evening in the half-backs with Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continuing their centre partnership.



Josh Wycherley, Scott Buckley and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Kleyn and Eoin O’Connor in the engine room.



Fineen Wycherley, captain Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen complete the side.

Thomas Ahern, new signing Antoine Frisch and Mike Haley are included in the replacements and are set for their first action of the new campaign.



Munster Rugby Academy players Edwin Edogbo, Cian Hurley, Daniel Okeke and Tony Butler have also been named on the bench, alongside Antoine Frisch, fellow new signings Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore.

Munster starting team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Calvin Nash, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Shane Daly, 10. Ben Healy, 9. Neil Cronin.

1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Scott Buckley, 3. Keynan Knox, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Eoin O’Connor, 6. Fineen Wycherley, 7. Jack O’Donoghue (captain), 8. Alex Kendellen.

Replacements:

Diarmuid Barron, Chris Moore, Roman Salanoa, Liam O’Connor, Edwin Edogbo, Thomas Ahern, Cian Hurley, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Tony Butler, Mike Haley.

London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney has confirmed his travelling squad as follows:

Forwards:

Josh Basham, Josh Caulfield, Lovejoy Chawatama, Adam Coleman, Jack Cooke, Matt Cornish, Chandler Cunningham-South, Isaac Curtis-Harris, Ben Donnell, Facundo Gigena, Danilo Fischetti, Ollie Hoskins, Isaac Miller, Tom Pearson, Api Ratuniyarawa, Rob Simmons.

Backs:

Jacob Atkins, Caolan Englefield, Alex Harmes, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Tom Hitchcock, Paddy Jackson, Rory Jennings, Luca Morisi, Curtis Rona, James Stokes, Benhard van Rensburg, Matt Williams, Ben White.

