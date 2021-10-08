Newcastle owners say league title is their number one priority

21 total views, 21 views today

Newcastle’s new CEO Amanda Staveley told interviewers on Thursday that winning the Premier League is the boards number one ambition for the club.

The investment in Newcastle is led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and of RB Sports & Media for a combined 300 million sale. The combined owners will make the Geordies the richest club in the league by quite a margin.

The new board will be made of Saudi Yasir Al-Rumayyan who will be instated as chairman and he will be joined by Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben.

This sale officially ends Mike Ashley’s 14-year hold on Newcastle football club and the stale football and strict budgeting fans have had to deal with. Amanda Staveley made it clear to Sky Sports that winning the league next season is of the utmost priority.

“Newcastle United deserves to be top of the Premier League. We want to get there. It will take time, but we will get there”.

“We’re proud to be part of the Premier League. It’s an incredibly competitive league, which we love. Premier League football is the best in the world, and Newcastle United is the best team in the world.”

Newcastle jump straight into number one in the list of football's richest owners 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y5cWQVRCFu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 8, 2021

The end of Mike Ashley’s reign will mark a return to the big leagues for the Geordies. The club hasn’t managed a top 6 finish since the 2011/12 season and hasn’t been in the top 4 since 2003.

“We want to see it get those trophies, obviously. At top of the Premier League, in Europe, but to get trophies means patience, investment, time. We want everybody to work with us to build the club towards what it needs to be.”

Will Bruce and the squad get the axe

However, with Newcastle now sold, questions have been asked regarding current players and manager Steve Bruce. Also speaking to Sky Sports about the sale, Bruce is remaining “realistic” about the situation.

“I’m happy for the club that this has gone through. It’s a great night for the fans, I’m delighted for them,

“I want to continue but I have to be realistic. I’m not stupid and aware what could happen with new owners.

Newcastle currently sits in the relegation zone in 19th place in the league which is a real concern for the team. With new owners coming in, Championship football next year wouldn’t be ideal. However, CEO Staveley has the utmost confidence in the squad to survive this season.

“Relegation is a real big issue at the moment, and we’re going to have to work hard. Performance could do with some improvement, but we’ve got a great squad and this squad should not be at 19th position.”

