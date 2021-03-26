« Prev 1 / 159 Next » PITCHSIDE PERSPECTIVE | Unique footage of Browne & Collins goals vs Serbia HIGHLIGHTS | Serbia 3-2 Ireland - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier INTERVIEW | #IRLU21 Manager Jim Crawford speaks ahead of Wales #WeAreOne POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Alan Browne - "We were nothing but positive" POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Stephen Kenny - “It was quite an evenly balanced game” INTERVIEW | #IRLU21 defender Mark McGuinness ahead of friendly against Wales PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Seamus Coleman PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Stephen Kenny INTERVIEW | Conor Noss' pride on his first call up to the #IRLU21 INSIDE TRAINING | Behind the scenes at Etihad Campus PRESS CONFERENCE | Callum Robinson motivated for World Cup Qualifying campaign INSIDE ACCESS | Ireland squad arrive in Manchester PRESS CONFERENCE | Alan Browne looks ahead to World Cup qualifying campaign Premier Division GW1: Sligo Rovers 1-1 Dundalk « Prev 1 / 159 Next »

Our Ireland XI to face Luxemburg this weekend: after defeat to Serbia on Tuesday, let’s look at the possible squad to face their next opponents.

Despite defeat against Serbia on Tuesday, Stephen Kenny has countless positives heading into the weekend. They produced a great performance, arguably their best since the Slovakia game, and finally broke their scoring duck.

The midfield was energetic, always looking to receive the ball and look for a pass. Ireland had really encouraging spells of possession and was unlucky not to get anything from the game. Unfortunately, that was down to two classy goals from Mitrovic with one a result of Travers positioning error.

Let’s look ahead to the game this weekend against Luxemburg with our predicted lineup.

Formation: 3-5-2/5-3-2

We feel Kenny will stick with the same formation as the last game against Serbia. The shape gave Ireland great movement going forward and numbers in defence. The formation also allowed our two best players of Coleman and Doherty to finally play together.

This also gives most of our players the freedom of play with most familiar with this formation at club level.

Goalkeeper

In goals, we’ve opted for the young Gavin Bazunu from Rochdale to lead Ireland’s backline. Despite being a young keeper at 19, he has played over 28 games this season in league one. This is more than all of our keepers in the squad combined. Mark Travers lack of game time in the Serbia match clearly showed with his indecisiveness throughout.

His indecision to come for numerous balls and being at fault for the second goal ultimately cost Ireland a result. Travers needs to be taken out of the firing line and replaced by someone playing regularly.

Defence

At right wing back we’ve stuck with Matt Doherty, despite being flat in the last game. He gives us that bit of skill and quality in the final third when needed as one of our best players. The Dubliner appeared to go missing during the Serbia game but had flashes of good play which he hopefully replicates.

At right centre back we’ve gone with our captain Seamus Coleman to retain his spot after such an impressive performance. His absence was clearly felt in the last few games with the lack of cohesion in defence. The other night he truly showed his class with last ditch tackles and marshaling the backline.

At centre back we’ve stuck with Clark and O’Shea who also had a good game despite the goals conceded. Clark was arguably at fault for Serbia’s third goal struggling to compete in the air with Mitrovic.

Darren Lenihan could possibly step in for O’Shea given his experience at Blackburn playing a similar style to Ireland. However, we feel Kenny will stick with the same pairing who are our highest profile available in the Premier League.

At left back we’ve agreed Enda Stevens is our man despite Ryan manning impressing at Swansea. Stevens thrived defensively in the 5-3-2 shape having played it at Sheffield for so many years.

Midfield

In the middle of the park, we’ve gone with the same trio of Browne, Cullen, and Molumby. The midfield played extremely well together, cutting lanes and always looking for the ball even in tight areas.

With Ireland struggling with some injuries to that of Hourihane, McCarthy, and others we can’t see this changing. With Kenny discovering a great dynamic trio changing it in a must win game could be costly.

Attack

In attack with Aaron Connolly ruled out injured we expected James Collins to take his place up top. Collins impressed in the last game doing what Connolly struggled to do. He held up the ball, chased lost causes, dispersed the ball well, and got a goal.

His physical presence is something Ireland lacked in the Serbia game and at 6”2, he gives just that. We expect Robinson to start alongside him having had one of his best performances in a green shirt against the Serbs.

Collins’s size and presence with Robinson’s trickery and pace would give Ireland an interesting dynamic.

How it looks on paper

That’s our team to face Luxembourg tomorrow night in Dublin; see the full lineup down below.

