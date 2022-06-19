Pádraig Harrington to make Senior Open debut at Gleneagles

20 total views, 1 views today

Pádraig Harrington will make his debut at The Senior Open when he joins a host of fellow Open Champions at Gleneagles from July 21-24.

The two-time winner of The Open will make his Senior Open bow in Scotland alongside fellow double Open Champion Ernie Els, as well as Darren Clarke, Tom Lehman and Sandy Lyle, who have all lifted the Claret Jug.

The Senior Open will visit Gleneagles for the first time in 2022 as the 2014 Ryder Cup venue welcomes the stars of the over-50s game for Europe’s only Senior Major Championship.

Harrington, and his fellow Open Champions, will bid to become only the fourth player in golf history to lift both the Claret Jug and the Senior Open trophy when he tees it up in Gleneagles in July. Only Bob Charles, Gary Player and Tom Watson have achieved the feat to this day.

The Dubliner, who turned 50 last year, has 32 professional victories to his name, including back-to-back Open Championships in 2007 and 2008, forming part of a stunning run of form which included the US PGA Championship in August 2008.

“I am excited to be making my debut at The Senior Open and to be able to do so in Scotland is very special. I always love playing there and it holds precious memories for me as the country of my first Major Championship win.

“It will be a pleasure to be back at Gleneagles. It is a great venue and I have fond memories of being there as a Vice Captain at the 2014 Ryder Cup.”

