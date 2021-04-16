Paul Dunne back in action at Austrian Open: The Greystones man has been absent from the tour since the Qatar Masters.

Paul Dunne marked his return to the European tour with a 73 one over par round in the Austrian Open. The Greystones native thus far in 2021 has yet to make a cut in any of his played events.

Dunne was the best of the Irish players with Cormac Sharvin finishing at three over and Gavin Moynahan at five over. The Diamond Country club played extremely tough in the first round with cold and windy weather.

As a result of the harsh conditions scoring was rather high with one under being just outside the top 10. Dunne started his round poorly despite the conditions with two bogeys in his opening three holes.

He managed a good bounce back birdie on the par 5 fifth only to bogey the next hole. A string of pars followed to steady the ship until a double bogey on the 10th killed the momentum.

The 2017 British Masters champion remained composed paring his way through the back nine waiting for an opportunity. The 15th par 5 was just that after two great shots set up an eagle chance.

Dunne managed to convert sending him back to plus two for the day. However, he wasn’t done yet as he managed to birdie the 17th par 4 to finish on one over. Dunne currently sits in a tie for 41st just three shots off a top 10 position heading into round two.

