Pochettino Set To Be New PSG Manager: Mauricio Pochettino is set to be unveiled as the new PSG manager after agreeing to terms.

News has been circulating in the last week that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to PSG. This news comes as no surprise as he has been one of the World’s most talked about managers since his Tottenham days.

However, since he departed from the London side in November 2019 he has been out taking time off, until now. Pochettino has been approached by PSG and has reportedly agreed to their terms.

A few minor details are said to be ironed out before the announcement is made public. Manager of Ligue 1 side PSG Thomas Tuchel was suddenly sacked after yesterday’s four-nil victory against Strasburg.

Some may find this a surprise given his successful period at the French side. He has won two league titles, one French Cup, and one League cup in his two and a half year stay. He leaves PSG in third place in the league, just one point off current leaders Lille.

Tuchel, as manager, had a little over a seventy-five percent win percentage with the French side. However, it appears that the board is unhappy with their European success, not achieving their full potential.

Many point to Tuchels public falling out with the clubs sporting director Leonardo, marking this point as his downward spiral.

In an interview after the Strasburg win addressed the comments made about his position at the club. He stated that he felt more like a “politician than a manager at the club”.

Finding The Right Club

Since his Spurs sacking, the Argentinian has been linked with numerous jobs across Europe. Clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona are some of the top sides looking for his signature.

However, in his managerial absence on the world scene, it appears Poch was looking carefully for the ideal offer. He has been on Sky Sports and a few other networks working in punditry in which he discusses his future. He stated:

“My energy is full, I’d love to be involved in the game, but at the same time, I need to understand that at the moment is a good moment. And that you need to wait,”

“You need to wait for the right project and for sure, football is going to bring what football wants. And we need to be open and to accept or not.”

If Pochettino probable terms that are waiting to be agreed by PSG are speculated s financial backing. This was something he was once promised under Tottenham’s Daniel Levey but was never delivered upon.

PSG The Perfect Fit?

It would not be a surprise that the Argentine is moving to France to take over PSG. Despite the constant links with him to the European giants, he had history there before. In his playing career, he played for the side from 2001 to 2003, making seventy appearances, and scoring four goals.

This accompanied by the current World status of the club, financial backing should be far greater than at Tottenham. Minimal changes in the transfer window will be needed to fix the current squad, given the quality at his disposal.

Superstars like Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Navas, and many more are just a few he will work with. Between Pochettino’s philosophy that served him so well at Spurs, Southampton, and Espanyol, PSG will take it to the next level. This has been a masterstroke by the French side to secure Poch but also a surprise.

With the vast array of top clubs after Pochettino its surprising that no clubs made an approach publicly. Constant ties with the manager to Arsenal and Manchester United seemed to be done deals but never amounted o anything.

PSG will be a new European force capable of beating anyone with the addition of Pochettino.

