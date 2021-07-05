Power climbs to his highest ever world ranking

Seamus Power has climbed to a record 237th in the official world rankings after a strong finish in the PGA Tour at the weekend.

Waterford’s Seamus Power has reached his highest ever world ranking of 237th after another impressive weekend. Power finished strongly in a tie for 8th on -15 at the PGA Tours Rocket Mortgage yesterday.

The Irishman racked up four birdies on the day to card a bogey-free final round of 67. The overall winner was Australia’s Cameron Davis after overcoming Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in an intense five-hole playoff.

The event marked Power’s third top 10 of the season, his most in any season to date. The Waterford native’s other good displays came in the BT Bryon and Nelson and the MGM Resorts Championship.

“I played very well for the four days and not making many mistakes with just the one bogey for the week,”.

“I almost got something exciting going there at the end with my birdie putt on 16 hanging there right on the edge and leaving an eagle putt right in the jaws on 17.

“It could have been a little bit lower but, as I said, overall, it’s been a good week with my game in a good spot and I hope I can keep it going into next week.”

Power is currently in the form of his career as he nears a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 34-year-old sits in 140th position currently with the top 125 in the rankings making the Wyndham Championship in August.

The Irishman’s next in action in next week’s event, the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

