Preston’s Ben Davis joins Liverpool in surprising move

Preston Defender Ben Davis joins Liverpool in a surprising move: The Celtic bound centre back finds himself sold to Liverpool in a shock move.

Preston defender Ben Davis has completed his transfer to Liverpool for 2 million pounds in a surprising deal. Davis had been at Preston from the age of 11 with numerous loan moves before breaking into the side in 2017.

The centre back has been a pivotal part of Preston’s backline for the last four years, making over 250 appearances. News broke late last night that a deal had been confirmed after links were made.

Davis had been linked to numerous EFL clubs, with Sheffield United and Celtic also interested. It appeared that the young 24 year old was on his way to Celtic until this news broke.

The Merseyside giants have swooped in and made a bid for the defender. Davis is said to have already signed a contract and is set to complete his medical today with the club. It’s no surprise that Liverpool have dipped into the market for backup in defence with the amount of injured absentees.

Players such as Van Dijk and Gomez were all ruled out for the season in the league’s opening weeks. Recent injury’s then to Joel Matip has forced Klopp to experiment with over 11 makeshift defensive combinations.

If Liverpool are to have any hope of retaining the title a few signings are urgently needed to plug the gaps. It’s a dream come true for Davis to join the Premier League champions considering his previously undecided future.

