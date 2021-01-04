Price Beats Anderson To Claim First World Darts Title: Price won his first PDC World Darts Championship after beating Anderson seven sets to three.

The Iceman has become world number one after beating Gary Anderson in the final at the PDC. His win knocks Michael Van Gerwen off top of the World rankings into second. The Dutchman had held onto his title as the World’s best since 2014, a resounding record.

The former rugby player became the first Welshman to win the World Darts Championship in its history. However, it’s a pity that his historic performance had to be in a near empty Alexandra Palace. Price raced to an early five sets to one lead, leaving Scot Gary Anderson in his tracks.

Price’s scoring average was the highest ever seen at a World Championship with an average 136.64. Anderson struggled to cope with the Iceman’s scoring but still mustered ten one eighties.

The first-time finalist was on fire with a ten, eleven and twelve dart finishes throughout the match. The Welshman also got thirteen one eighties to establish himself with a hefty advantage.

Price Hold’s On

However, as the final match winning set became in reach for Price, pressure began to build. Anderson clawed his way back into the match hoping to intimidate the first-time finalist.

The Scot managed to get the match back to six sets to three with the former rugby star struggling on doubles. Price missed two doubles in the final set to secure the match as Anderson capitalised to draw two legs all.

With the match at a crossroads, Price’s scoring average had slipped to 100.08, having missed eleven match darts. The Welshman nearly let Anderson back into the game but nailed a double five finish for his twelfth match dart.

The match finished seven sets to three as Price claimed his first title after a history-making opening sets. Talking to pdc.com afterward be expressed his pure joy as new World champ:

“This means everything to me. It means the world. I bombed numerous opportunities to win it towards the end. But I knew that I had put myself in such a good position that I would have another chance. Gary missed to give it me and I’m glad I took it.”

Meanwhile, for Gary Anderson, he missed out on a potential third title but was grateful to get to the final. Speaking to sky sports after the match he stated:

“To get beaten in the final, yes disappointing, but to get to the final in the first place was a pat on the back for myself,”.

“Tonight, I just couldn’t get that dart up to treble 20. Doubles, atrocious, but that’s what happens when you do that, you get thumped. But what I’ve done this week is a big bonus for me.”

Read our other articles on everything Darts

Click here for more.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com