Rangers investigate video as fans chant racial abuse at Celtics Kyogo Furuhashi

By
Jordan O'Brien
-
Celtics Kyogo Furuhashi - Credit Celtic Football Club Twitter

 25 total views,  25 views today

Rangers football club has announced an official investigation into a viral video from Rangers fans.

The video circulating around social media with fans chanting racial abuse aimed at Celtics star player Kyogo Furuhashi. The footage showed the entirety of Rangers supporters bus chant on their way back from Sunday’s fixture against Ross County.

A Rangers spokesperson talking with the BBC slammed the fans and their discriminatory and racist acts.

“We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved.

“Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.

 “Those who partake in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin.”

Celtic tweeted out on Sunday night rallying support for Kyogo labeling the viral video            “sickening and pathetic”.

Kyogo has been a hit since arriving this summer to Glasgow from Japanese side Vissel Kobe. The striker has already become a fan favourite after scoring a hattrick on his debut against Dundee.

As the investigation continues, Celtic are due to play Rangers next weekend in one of the season’s biggest games.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here