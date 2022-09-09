Republic of Ireland Women U16 to play Wales next week

3 total views, 3 views today

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16s will play two International Friendly games in Wales next week.

The Irish side will play both games at Dragon Park, Newport, on Tuesday, 13th September and Thursday, 15th September, respectively.

Head Coach Tom Elmes has called up an array of talented players, including Lauryn McCabe, who is the younger sister of Ireland WNT captain Katie McCabe.

Republic of Ireland WU16 Squad

Goalkeepers: Clodagh Fitzgerald (Cork City), Laura Fanning (Rock Celtic).

Defenders: Chloe Wallace (Fairview Rangers), Aoibhe Brennan (Shelbourne), Ciara Fitzpatrick (Cork City), Clodagh Daly (Shamrock Rovers), Kayla Maguire (Cherry Orchard), Kiera Sena (Cork City), Lucy O’Rourke (Shelbourne).

Midfielders: Della Cowper Grey (Peamount United), Emma Duffy (Sligo Rovers), Katie Lawlee (Treaty United), Sarah McCaffrey (Albion Rovers), Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Sorcha Melia (Bray Wanderers) Amy Tierney (Shamrock Rovers), Lila Conroy (City SC, San Diego), Freya Healy (Peamount United).

Forwards: Hannah O’Brien (Shelbourne), Anna Butler (DLR Waves), Lauryn McCabe (Shamrock Rovers), Rebecca Devereux (Shelbourne)

International Friendly Games

September 13th: Wales v Republic of Ireland, Dragon Park, Newport, KO 13:00

September 15th: Wales v Republic of Ireland, Dragon Park, Newport, KO 13:00

