Republic of Ireland Women U19 play Portugal twice next week

2 total views, 2 views today

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s will play two international friendly games in Centro de Estágios do Luso, Portugal, next week.

These two games against Portugal will help Dave Connell and his management team start the preparations for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers.

For the qualifiers, the Republic of Ireland will play Poland away as well as playing Northern Ireland and France.

Connell welcomes the trio of Jessie Stapleton, Ellen Molloy and Abbie Larkin back from the WNT senior squad for next week’s games.

The three players were involved for the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying wins over Finland and Slovakia.

There is a first call-up for Reading’s Lucy Brame, while 16 of the squad have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League already this season.

Republic of Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shelbourne), Summer Lawless (Peamount United).

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Lucy Brame (Reading), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Abi Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eve Dossen (Galway WFC), Melissa O’Kane (Athlone Town), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Sophie Morrin (Liverpool), Orlaith O’Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Michaela Lawrence (Wexford Youths), Scarlett Herron (Athlone Town).

Forwards: Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Jamie Thompson (Shamrock Rovers), Jenna Slattery (Galway WFC), Chloe Atkinson (Cork City), Lia O’Leary (Shelbourne).

International Friendly Games

September 13th: Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Centro de Estágios do Luso, KO 18:00

September 15th: Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, Centro de Estágios do Luso, KO 17:00

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com