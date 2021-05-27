Robbie Brady has parted ways with Burnley: The Ireland international has officially left Burnley football club and is now a free agent this summer as he searches for a new club.

According to the Burnley football club website, Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady has officially left. Brady has had a torrid few years after being in and out of the squad with injuries.

Matters were not made any better by the midfielder’s injury picked up on international duty in March with Ireland. The injury against Qatar in a friendly ended Brady’s running streak playing with Burnley as the remainder of his season became doubtful.

We can confirm the departure of Robbie Brady following the end of his contract. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 27, 2021

The 29 old doesn’t appear to have been offered a new contract by manager Dyche and will leave in summer. Brady’s best years in claret and blue came in the 2017/18 season as Burnley pushed for a Europa League spot.

However, a knee injury then followed, keeping him out for over 11 months after a great start to his Burnley career. The Dubliner signed in 2017 from Norwich in what was the clubs then record signing.

Brady managed a total of 4 goals in over 87 appearances for the Premier League side. As he now moves onto greener pastures to kick start his career, he will truly miss the club.

I’ve loved every minute and I’m really going to miss the lads.

They have been a massive part of my career and I’ve made friends who I will hold onto for a long, long time. In that respect, everything has been great.

I feel in a good place physically and mentally and I’m ready for a new challenge ahead now”.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com