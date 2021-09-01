Robbie Brady in line for surprise move to Europe

Jordan O'Brien
Former Burnley man Robbie Brady looks finally set to join a new club since leaving the Premier League.

According to Turkish news outlet Asist Analiz, Brady has met with a Super Lig side to discuss a deal. The Dubliner met with Turkish side Gaziantep FC, now in their second season in the top tier of Turkish football.

The side have yet to reveal any official confirmation of the signing, but one is expected soon. The transfer window for clubs in Europe officially closed yesterday so time hasn’t been in Brady’s favour.

However, the league of choice is one of surprise. Reports speculated the Irish international was holding out for a topflight side or a top championship team.

Rumours of Celtic and Crystal Palace were on the cards at one point, but nothing appeared to materialise. Unfortunately, with no offers within England, this forced the 29 year old to look further afield in Europe.

Brady has had an injury hampered time in his last two seasons at Burnley, failing to get in Sean Dyches side.

This has led to the midfielder being dropped from Kennys Ireland side due to a lack of gametime. However, now fully fit and injury free, Brady will want to get back to playing frequent football once again.

