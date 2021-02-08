Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to his viral FIFA 21 TikTok: Fellow sky sports pundit Micah Richards shows Roy Keane his hilarious viral TikTok.

Roy Keane is generally associated as the iconic footballing hard man, both in football and in punditry. However, a TikTok created of him a week ago dancing on Fifa 21 was sure to get a reaction.

The video was created by the user chr0megn0me which sees Keane on Fifa 21 dancing to the app’s latest dance craze. The dance is created from a mash up of “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Love Shack” by The B-52’s, and “Dragula” by Rob Zombie.

Roy Keane, the man who rarely cracks a smile would be the last person dancing so elaborately. However, with the video going viral via Twitter, fans begged Micah Richards to show Keane in the studio.

The two have formed an unlikely bromance on Sky despite playing for rival sides of Manchester. Richards did not disappoint fans as he too wanted to see the Irishman’s reaction tweeting:

“A lot of fans asked me to show Roy a funny video from TikTok and I wasn’t going to let you all down… I just can’t play you the real audio.”

The former Blue didn’t let us down as he made sure Roy’s reaction was videoed. Keane is seen frowning at the video in disgust while Richards and Souness are in stitches laughing. Micah, with his trademark laugh, said

“Roy, talk me through this video.”

A lot of fans asked me to show Roy a funny video from TikTok and I wasn’t going to let you all down… I just can’t play you the real audio 🤣😡 pic.twitter.com/a4BbKH8UBo — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 7, 2021

View the full hilarouis TikTok of Keane dancing down below.

For f*ck sake 😂😂😂 Imagine Roy Keane acting like this on the pitch 😭 📹 – TikTok/chr0megh0stpic.twitter.com/gdbS4MiPLB — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 1, 2021

