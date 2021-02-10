Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington contacts Covid 19

Ryder Cup captain Harrington contacts Covid 19: The Dubliner withdrew from Pebble Beach this week after being diagnosed with the virus.

Yesterday it was announced by the PGA Tour that Padraig Harrington would not be competing in Pebble Beach. The Irishman has withdrawn from the event after contacting coronavirus, which is still rampant in the United States. The PGA Tour issued a statement yesterday confirming the news.

“Harrington will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

“First alternate Sangmoon Bae will replace Harrington in the field.”

PGA TOUR Statement on Padraig Harrington pic.twitter.com/9EqCjSCxdd — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 9, 2021

The 49 year old is now forced to self isolate before being allowed to compete again. Harrington will be gutted to miss out on one of the biggest events of the year on the PGA Tour.

The Irishman has shown some excellent form this season after placing sixth at the Dubai desert classic two weeks ago. The strong finish then propelled Europe’s captain from 308th to 244th in the official world rankings.

Schedule disruption

However, after missing the cut last week at the Waste Management in Phoenix, he’ll be inching to get his game right. Contacting cornoavirus will disrupt the Irishman’s planned run of tournaments in the US.

Harrington will now miss this week’s Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational the week after. Unfortunately, due to his high world ranking, the Irishman doesn’t qualify for the events following the Genesis Invitational.

These include some of golf’s most iconic tournaments such as the Players at TPC Sawgrass and the World Golf Championship. This now means it will be at least a month and a half before Harrington will tee up again to compete.

The soonest we will see the Dubliner in the US will be at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 4th.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com