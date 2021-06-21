Scotland’s Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia clash with covid

Jordan O'Brien
Scotland’s Billy Gilmour Euro 2020 has come to an end after being ruled out having contracted the virus.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss Scotland’s clash with Croatia after being ruled out with covid 19. The Scotsman picked up a man of the match award against bitter rivals England in a goalless 0-0 draw.

It was an international debut of dreams as he proved a pivotal player in the middle of the park for Scotland. However, the Scottish FA has confirmed today that the 20-year-old has contacted the virus and will isolate for 10 days.

Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded.

Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

He will now miss Scotland’s crucial final game against World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden Park. This is a huge blow to Clark’s side as Gilmour was one of their bright sparks from Friday’s encounter.

The FA has stated that there were no close contacts, with all 25 players fit for the final group game. All of England’s players were tested and came back as negative for the virus after the game.

A win will be crucial if the Scots want any hope of climbing out of group D as England faces the Czechs.

