Seamus Power in red hot form after consecutive top 10s

The Waterford man recorded another top 10 with a tied 8th finish at the John Deere Classic at the weekend.

Lucas Glover won the John Deere Classic at the weekend with an impressive 19 under par total. However, it was Irelands Seamus Power that was on everyone’s lips as the Irishman has had a recent hot streak.

Power is Ireland’s most in form golfer right now after his second consecutive top 10 following the weekend. The Waterford native carded a final round 66 to move him into the 8th position four back from Glover on 15 under.

Three great rounds of 68, 67, and 68 left him right in the mix heading into the final round. However, his final day didn’t go quite according to plan turning one under through his opening nine.

He managed to find another gear on the back nine birding holes 11,12, 14, and 15 to card a 66. Speaking after the round the 34-year-old was delighted making it a career-best 8 events without a missed cut.

“I had a lot of ground to make up, and I’m kind of working on it still. But any time you get a decent finish out here, you’ve got to play well, you’ve got to work hard.

“There’s still golf going on all around the world here in the next few weeks, so it’s nice to get some points under my belt and have something to build on.”

That makes his tally at four top 10s and two top 25s in his last eight events. The 34-year-old has soared both up the official world rankings and the FedEx Cup standings as the playoffs loom.

He has now moved up to 123rd in the FedEx rankings making him eligible for the top 125 only Northern Trust. Power also shoots to a career-high of 210th in the World rankings after another excellent finish.

