September date for 2023 Horizon Irish Open at The K Club

3 total views, 3 views today

The DP World Tour has announced a new date on their schedule for the Horizon Irish Open. The 2023 tournament will be played from September 7-10 at The K Club in Co Kildare.

The K Club, the venue for the 2006 Ryder Cup, will also host the Horizon Irish Open in 2025 and 2027, with the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge being played there in the intervening years, 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Paul Heery, General Manager of The K Club, said: “The K Club has always had a strong reputation as a venue for hosting successful, international golf events. Now, with the guidance and fresh energy from new ownership, we are delighted to be back hosting tournaments of this calibre.

“The new date for the Horizon Irish Open will attract a stronger field of golfers, resulting in a more exciting and engaging event for both competitors and followers. We very much look forward to welcoming players from all over the world to our Arnold Palmer designed courses and watching the dramatic action unfold on the fairways.”

Rory McIlroy won at The K Club in 2016

Next year’s tournament will be the second staging of the Irish Open at The K Club, the first time coming in 2016 when Rory McIlroy famously claimed the title as he eagled the final hole to win by three strokes, earning his first professional victory on Irish soil.

For Horizon Therapeutics, the global biotechnology company headquartered in Dublin, next September’s tournament will be the second of a six-year agreement signed in February 2022.

Simon Alliss, Championship Director of the Horizon Irish Open, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce a new date for the Horizon Irish Open and we are looking forward to returning to The K Club next September.

“The Irish Open is one of the highlights of Ireland’s sporting calendar and we look forward to staging the event at a time when European golf will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind ahead of the Ryder Cup.”

Irish Open first played in 1927

First played in 1927, the Irish Open is one of the world’s most famous national opens, boasting former champions such as Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Pádraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Rory McIlroy, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal and Jon Rahm. History was made earlier this year when Adrian Meronk became the first Polish winner on the DP World Tour as he triumphed at Mount Juliet Estate.

Last year, General Admission was sold out on Saturday and Sunday, with Premium Experiences also completely sold out during the week of the tournament.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com