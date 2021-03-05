Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland face off in hilarious par 3 challenge: The PGA Tour released a challenge video of the two competing at the Concession.

The PGA Tour released a hilarious challenge video of both Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry competing in a par 3 challenge. The PGA Tour clearly took inspiration from the European Tour with its content, with Europe always frequently posting challenge videos.

The video went up just a day or so ago and was filmed during the World Championship event last weekend. Americas Collin Morikawa was the eventual winner, with Woodland and Lowry having poor finishes. It was a week to forget for the two as they finished outside the top 40 well over par.

However, the two clearly enjoyed themselves in the par 3 challenge prior to the event. The Concession golf club has a spectacular par 3 course alongside the main course the event was held on.

Each hole is a replica of famous par 3s from courses all over the globe. Famous examples include the 17th at TPC Sawgrass and the 12th on Amen corner at Augusta national. The challenge saw Lowry and Woodland compete on three of the hardest holes with a variety of objectives.

These included nearest to the pin along with bunker and chip shots for the two to compete against each other. The video proved hilarious as the two comically fed off one another throughout.

Watch the full video down below.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com