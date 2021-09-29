Shane Lowry reports horrendous abuse from US fans at Ryder Cup

6 total views, 6 views today

This week, Shane Lowry is now back on the European Tour ahead of the Alred Dunhill Links and is still recovering from Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat.

Europe was thumped by a record 19-9 with the media drooling over this new look USA team. Lowry who was one of the bright sparks to take away from the event managed a point alongside Tyrell Hatton on Saturday, before losing his singles match to Patrick Cantley.

However, Lowry revealed coming into this week that while the US fans were drinking and partying, he and his wife suffered horrendous verbal abuse.

“Look, I didn’t think it was that bad until I asked my wife what it was like for her, and they got dog’s abuse coming around as well,”

“It’s not very nice is it, and it’s not very nice for them to have to listen to this. But that’s a small percentage of the crowd.

“I finished my match on 16 on Sunday and I was walking back down to follow the other groups and I got a huge ovation off the crowd in the grandstand on 16, that was pretty cool. And I thought I get on well with the crowd last week as best I could.

“But they are obviously a home crowd, and they are going to be a partisan crowd. But some of the stuff is not very nice. But look, that’s just the way it is. Some people are idiots, especially when they drink.

Lowry will be looking ahead to this week hoping to emulate his Ryder Cup form. His winning putt on the 18th against Finau and English sent shivers down viewers spins with his raw burst of emotion.

