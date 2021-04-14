Simon Zebo set for Munster return: Zebo is reported to be heading back to Ireland after a sensational two years in Paris.

The Daily Mail has reported Cork winger Simon Zebo could be set for a return to Munster. This report states the winger will be lining out for the Province for the 2021/22 season. The 31 year old departed from the side in 2018 with a move to French side Racing 92.

However, he has been linked back home with his contract at the French side expiring in summer. An announcement of this deal is expected in the coming days according to reports.

This move back to the province could make Zebo eligible for Irelands next Work Cup campaign for 2023. This is mainly due to the IRFU’s selection process only selecting home based players.

Zebo had previously made 144 appearances for his Province from 2010 to 18. The Cork mans return to Ireland would be much needed given Irelands disappointing 2019 World cup.

Many may see this as a surprise move for the Irishman given, he was linked to London Irish last month. However, speaking back in February Zebo never ruled out a move to Ireland when talking about his future.

“I am very close to making a decision.

Both options have a good side: I love my life in Paris, I would like to help Racing win the Champions Cup, but the idea of ​​one day playing again in Munster and playing in the World Cup is also very attractive.”

Regardless, the winger and Munster have remained silent for now. We can expect confirmation in the coming days from both parties.

