Sky Sports announce Bundesliga rights for Ireland in four-season deal

Sky Sports have bought the rights to become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland until 2025
German top-flight football fans in the UK and Ireland, will be able to watch superstars Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski. Bundesliga champions Bayern München, Dortmund and newcomers RB Leipzig will challenge for domestic glory from the 2021/22 to 2024/25 season.
Sky Sports’ coverage of the league will begin at 7.30pm on Friday 13th August with champions FC Bayern München travelling to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Then, the 2012 league winners Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt on the Saturday, kick off at 5.30pm.
In addition to the Bundesliga, Sky will also broadcast the German Supercup live. This will have an early “Klassiker” match-up, with Dortmund and Bayern going head-to-head on 17th August.
The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm. Further matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports linear or digital channels including Sky Sports YouTube.
Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht said:
“We’re delighted to have acquired the rights to the Bundesliga. Sky Sports customers will have the opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world as well as some of the leading teams in Europe.
What else will be on offer as well?
The Bundesliga joins an already busy roster of football rights in Sky’s portfolio including the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership.
Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein added:
“This is a partnership that will deliver the best of the Bundesliga week-in, week-out, through world class production and multi-platform coverage. With Sky as our partner, Bundesliga fans will benefit from a first-class football viewing experience.
“This, paired with the Bundesliga’s trademark attacking style of football, means that fans can expect an action-packed season, featuring some of the world’s best players and the most exciting up-and-coming talent.”
