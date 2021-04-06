Spieth back in the winner’s circle in Texas: The 27 year old won his home state event after going the last four years on a winless run.

American Jordan Spieth shot a six-under 66 final round at TPC San Antonio to win the Valero Texas Open. He finished on a total of eighteen under, with Charlie Hoffman just strokes behind.

The closest European challenger was Englishman Matt Wallace, who finished on fourteen under in sole third position. Spieth’s win ended a four year baron run of form that saw him slip well down the world rankings to 92nd.

The Dallas golfer hasn’t won a tournament since the Open Championship in 2017 which was his games turning point. Spieth struggled in 2018/2019 to gain any top tens with only a handful to speak of.

His average finish was a missed cut or an outside top 50 finish. However, his win on Sunday has finally put all talk of bad form behind him heading into the Masters. Spieth’s round consisted of seven birdies and a single bogey.

Hoffman had closed to within one coming down the final stretch of holes after a bogey-free round. However, the 2017 Open champ managed to stop Hoffman’s charge by birding the 17th hole.

Spieth speaking after his round, described the victory as “monumental” for himself and his career.

“It’s been a long road. I never really doubted myself that I’d get back to where I wanted to go, but when you lose confidence a lot of times, it’s hard to see the positives going forward, and I just kept my head down.”

He once made it look easy. It’s not. How @JordanSpieth became a champion again … pic.twitter.com/ReUTZXSp61 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2021

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com