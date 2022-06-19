Spruce Meadows wins for Conor Swail & Jordan Coyle

10 total views, 10 views today

Irish combinations were to the fore at Spruce Meadows this week as the 2022 Tournament Season got underway.

Both Conor Swail and Jordan Coyle achieved wins at the Canadian venue on the opening week of the Spruce Meadows’ season.

Conor Swail and Nadal Hero & DB came out best of over 50 entries in The Bantrel Cup in the-one round competition.

Riders needed to be clear and quick if they wanted to reach the winner’s circle. It was Ireland’s World number 5 ranked rider Swail with Nadal Hero & DB that set an unbeatable time of 68.36 seconds. The Irish combination was just over 2 seconds faster than Mexico’s Manuel Gonzalez Dufrane.

Ireland’s Jordan Coyle aboard Ballyoskill Big Bucks laid down the fastest clear round with a time of 70.95 seconds in The Mercier Cup. The top 5 placings from this competition qualify for Sunday’s ATCO CSI2* Grand Prix.

