Swede Moa Folke leads at Dromoland, Leona Maguire 10 shots behind

2 total views, 2 views today

Disappointing day for Leona Maguire at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle in County Clare.

Leona Maguire, who shot a first round 67 at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open on day one, struggled on the second day at Dromoland Castle, carding a disappointing 75, leaving her on a two-round 142 total for two-under-par.

In the first Women’s Irish Open in ten years, round 2 of the €400,000 tournament saw the Cavan-native sign for bogeys on four consecutive holes, with another at the 13th hole. The only positives in the round for the 27-year-old were birdies on the 15th and 18th holes respectively.

Spaniard Carmen Alonso and Dane Smilla Soenderby were joint-leaders for much of Friday afternoon until Sweden’s Moa Folke put her stamp on the tournament late into the evening.

The 27-year-old Folke added a brilliant 62 to her opening round of 70 for a 132 halfway-stage total. Her second round included an eagle on the final hole, giving her a two-shot advantage over Carmen Alonso, Smilia Soenderby and Klara Spilkova of the Czech Republic, all on -10.

Alonso carded seven birdies and a bogey in her round of 65 for a two-round total of 134, while Denmark’s Soenderby achieved 8 birdies and a bogey in her score of 65. They are joined on the same score by Klara Spilkova who added a 68 to her opening round of 66 to sit two off the leader.

Other than Leona Maguire, none of the other Irish golfers made the cut for the weekend.

Aideen Walsh from Ennis shot a second round score of 73 to leave her on a total of 144 for the tournament, unfortunately missing the cut by one.

Marina Moreno signed for 76 today, two shots worse than her opening day 74.

Kate Lanigan added a 78 to her three-over-par 75 on Thursday. She also finished her involvement in the tournament as did Katie Potts (75, 78) and Rebekah Gardner (74, 79) on 153.

Viktoria Craig was a shot further back after rounds of 80 and 74, while Olivia Costello’s rounds of 79 and 76 saw her finish on 155 at Dromoland Castle.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com