Thomas Apologises For Homophobic Slur: Defending champion at the weekend, Justin Thomas was caught using offensive language on the course.

Justin Thomas entered into the weekend’s tournament of Champions at Hawaii as defending champion. Unfortunately, this year was not be as Harris English claimed victory in a playoff, for his third win on tour.

However, for Thomas, he had other things on his mind, which may have distracted him coming into the final day. The young golfer was caught during his Saturday round using offensive homophobic language on live tv.

The incident took place on the 4th hole early on the third day. Thomas had a short putt for par to keep the momentum going for a strong start. He then missed the putt by inches and looked to the sky using offensive language in anger.

The 27 year old no doubt knew what he had done with millions of people around the world watching. As the tournament was played with no crowds due to the coronavirus, microphones picked up his profanity clear as day.

Fans then immediately took to social media to call the American out on his unacceptable homophobic slur. As soon as his third round had ended, reporters then were quick to ask Thomas about the incident.

However, Thomas was eager to apologise, stating it had been on his mind all day:

“There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that.”

“It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But it’s… unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.”

Read our other articles on everything Golf, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com