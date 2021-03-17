Tiger Woods finally back in a video game franchise: The 15 time major winner has signed a new long term deal with a new video game.

Tiger Woods has been absent from the world of video games for the last eight years until now. The 45 year old has signed a long term deal with 2k studios for their PGA Tour series. 2k studios develop multiple games with its most notable being 2kNBA, WWE, Borderlands, and the Mafia series.

The 2k golf series, originally an independent game titled “the golf club” has been growing fast amongst golf fans. The game’s leading developer, HB Studios, released three titles before being published by 2k and has never looked back.

2K brought the series to a wider audience by adding the PGA Tour, official players, and brand licensing. Woods had previously led one of EA Sports flagship games for over 15 years before its cancelation.

His EA title “Tiger Woods PGA Tour” took advantage of the golfing icons fame and glory years. However, Woods was then dropped by EA after his downward spiral involving substances from 2013 onwards.

They attempted to revamp the game with Rory Mcilroy in 2014 but sold poorly compared to its predecessors. As a result of the crash in sales and poor reviews, EA never made another golf game.

A new era of golf gaming

Now, however, with Tiger’s fame on the rise again since his Masters comeback, 2k have capitalised on the golfer’s resurgence. Woods will sign on as the games executive director, adding his knowledge and expertise to the series.

This deal finally gives golf fans the complete package after years of waiting for a new title. The long term deal will build 2ks golf game into a proper series and a guide it to a new era of sports games.

2k released the news yesterday of woods involvement along with a statement from 15 time major winner.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen.

I’m honoured to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

The game’s next iteration with the potential title of Tiger Woods 2k PGA Tour has yet to be announced.

