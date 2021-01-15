Tiger’s Not Going To Like His HBO Documentary: Woods according to friends will not like new documentary that focuses on infamous scandals.

The 15 time major champion and golf icon Tiger Woods had his new HBO documentary, “Tiger” released this week. The show is HBO’s most watched documentary for over two years and is proving a hit.

The show is based on a 2018 biography also of the same title, written by Armen Keteyian. However, upon the show’s release, it’s reported by people closest to Tiger that it will not go down well.

One friend close to the Woods family told major US news outlet CNN:

“He’s not going to like this sh*t at all.”

Tigers agent, Mark Steinberg, then voiced his opinion, slamming the show for not telling the whole story. He stated:

“Just like the book it is based off of, the upcoming HBO documentary is just another unauthorized and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time,”

Movie reviewers across the internet paint the show as a tragedy or something made by those involved in his love affairs. The show deeply hones in on all the drama from Woods infamous 2009 scandals that shocked fans.

However, the show is portrayed more with a sadder tone than that of anger. It details Woods abandoning those he loved and cut out of his life from 2009 after.

This, accompanied with interviews from former girlfriends Dina Parr and Rachel Uchitel, are sure to paint an unpleasant picture of the major winner. Tiger however is yet to comment on his biographical documentary.

See the trailer down below.

