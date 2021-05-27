Tottenham looking to resign unhappy Pochettino

The former Spurs boss Pochettino is in talks to return to London after an unhappy 6 months at the French capital.

The former Spurs boss has only been in his new position at PSG since January and is already looking to leave. The Argentinian signed a contract keeping him at the French Club until June of 2022.

However, all major news outlets have reported Pochettino has already begun talks to return to London. Tottenham is eager to have Poch back after a disappointing period under Jose Mourinho.

This idea in the past could have seemed like a preposterous notion but now however, actually seems possible. Pochettino since his time at the French capital has achieved the best he can with his all-star team.

Thus far he has finished second in Ligue 1, won the French Cup, and reach a Champions League semi-final. However, despite relative success, speculation from Italy reports that it is not all rosy for the manager.

Pochettino is reportedly unhappy working with the club’s sporting director Leonardo after what was an unsatisfactory season by the board. Leonardo has previously had bad working relationships with past managers include now Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel and the director had numerous run ins and disagreements which led to his eventual departure. Pochettino’s return would be great for Spurs after a torrid season left them in 7th place overall.

However, it is likely that PSG would block this at all costs with his contract not up for another year. PSG is yet to respond to these current claims of their manager’s sadness and eagerness to leave.

