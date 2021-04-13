Travel restrictions an issue for marooned Lowry: The Open champ finds himself with no team as a result of Irish covid travel restrictions.

Shane Lowry had his best-ever week at the Master’s last weekend with a tied 21st, but this wasn’t the talking point. Speaking in a post round interview, he believes the Irish Government restrictions will be a serious issue.

The Irish Government added the United States, France, Canada, Italy, and Germany to its mandatory quarantine list this week. These restrictions mean golfers coming from these counties must self isolate for two weeks.

Lowry is unconvinced this is a good idea as he remains stranded in the United States until the Open in July.

“Who knows when I’ll be able to go home to Ireland if I’ll be able to go home to Ireland”.

The restrictions disrupt the Irishman’s plans with such big events coming up. Lowry will be without his team for Hilton Head, and the majors such as US Open, and the PGA Championship.

His caddie, manager, and fitness coach will all return to Ireland from the resulting announcement. He will next see his caddie Bo Martin when he tees up in July to defend his claret jug.

“My caddie has to go home, and he can’t work next week because of this new quarantine they’ve brought in in Ireland from the States.”

Irish Open in trouble?

He went on to say that as a result, the Irish Open may also fall victim to these restrictions. The Open is due to be held at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny this July. However, similar issues with restrictions caused the tournament’s problems last year with a change of venue the outcome.

The Open had to be moved from the Republic of Ireland up north to avoid quarantine. The resulting outcome could be a very diminished field of players with a host of invites to Irish players.

However, despite these potential issues, the European Tour remains confident the event will still go ahead. Speaking on the situation, Lowry said.

“If you look at what the Irish government are out there doing, I think the Irish Open is going to be in trouble because they are out there putting France, Germany, and the US on a quarantine for two weeks. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen there.”

