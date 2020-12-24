Trippier Faces 10 Week ban for Gambling: England right-back faces an eleven-game ban and a fine of over 70,000 pounds.

FIFA and the FA announced today that Kieran Trippier will face a ten-match ban for breaking betting regulations. The right-back will also be fined over seventy thousand pounds.

The thirty-year-old will face an immediate ten-week ban from all footballing activity, both domestic and international. This ban takes place from today and will expire on February 28th.

The FA found Tripper guilty of four of seven infringements made against him in July 2019. At the time, Tripper commented saying:

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

The right-back denied all of these charges. However, in a personal hearing, the court ignored three charges, but the rest were proven, making Tripper guilty. This ban is a huge blow to his current side Atletico Madrid who sits top of La Liga.

The regular starter will miss over eleven games for the Spanish side with an earliest possible return of March 7th. The ban also rules out Trippier for an important Champions League first-leg tie against Chelsea on February 23rd.

The right backs next game for Diego Simone’s side could be in the Madrid derby on March 17th. FIFA issued a statement today, which was interesting. It was the FA that then requested Tripper’s ban be extended Worldwide. FIFA’s statement today read:

“Upon request of the English FA, the FIFA disciplinary committee has extended the sanction imposed on the player Kieran Trippier to have worldwide effect.”

Neither Tripper nor Atletico Madrid has made a statement since the announcement.

Click here for more articles on everything football.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com