Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu impress after big performances in League One

By
Jordan O'Brien
-

 9 total views,  9 views today

Ireland internationals Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu are on everyone’s lips after hitting form mid-week.

The duo were instrumental in securing victory for their respective clubs of Portsmouth and MK Dons. 19 year old striker Troy Parrott, having recently been loaned out to MK Dons, has struggled in the senior game.

Failed loan moves at Millwall and Ipswich didn’t pan out quite how the Dubliner would have expected given the vast expectations placed on him.

However, at MK Dons he has finally found his feet after scoring his second goal in two games. His goal and assist against Charlton Athletic mid week helped his side get their first win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu at Portsmouth has been a young head on old shoulders since his arrival at Fratton Park. The ex-Hoops man has started every game this season securing himself as the club’s number one.

On Tuesday night’s game he made multiple saves including a world class save in the dying minutes to earn his side a 1-0 victory.

Portsmouth is now three for three and sits top of League One on nine points. If this form continues both will be eyed by Stephen Kenny for the September World Cup qualifiers.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here