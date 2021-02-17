Tsitsipas stuns Nadal to reach semi final at Australian Open: The Greek fifth seed stunned Nadal after a fantastic comeback in quarter final

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off an amazing comeback to beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open quarter final today. The 22 year old beat the veteran 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 to reach the semi final of 2021’s first Grand Slam.

For Nadal, it appeared smooth sailing as he cruised to a two set lead over his opponent. The young Greek struggled early on handing Nadal points as he amounted 20 unforced errors.

However, Tsitsipas rallied as he grinded out a third set tie break to give himself a fighting chance. Poised at two sets to one with Nadal in the ascendency, Tsitsipas was mounting a comeback.

The young Greek appeared to cut out the unforced errors plaguing him early on to claim the following two sets. The match ultimately went down to a final set tie break to decide the winner in an epic showdown.

However, Nadal struggled in the tie break, handing his opponent the break of serve after three unforced errors. Tsitsipas took his chances by raining down four aces in a row to win the match.

The Spaniard was left stunned as he was defeated despite a two set advantage. The Greek ended Nadal’s record of winning 35 sets in a row in Grand Slam tennis. Tsitsipas will now advance to the semi final to face off against Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The 22 year old was in total disbelief in his interview afterward after beating one of tennis’s most iconic players.

“I’m speechless; I have no words to describe what just happened.

It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to fight at such a level and give my all on court.

I started very nervous, but I don’t know what happened after the third set. I flew like a little bird.

Everything was working for me, and the emotions are indescribable. I’m really happy with the attitude I showed on court.”

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com