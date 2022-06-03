Tuesday wins Cazoo Oaks for Aidan O’Brien

11 total views, 11 views today

Tuesday fought tenaciously to hold off the fast finishing favourite Emily Upjohn to win the 2022 Cazoon Oaks at Epsom.

The win was a 10th success in the race for trainer Aidan O’Brien, with the daughter of Galileo being ridden by Ryan Moore.

Tuesday, who is three-years-old today, is out of Lilly Langtry, making her a full sister to Minding, the top-rated filly of 2016 worldwide.

Emily Upjohn, the runner-up by a short-head under Frankie Dettori, was unlucky in the Epsom Classic, as she stumbled exiting the starting stalls, meaning she was last after a furlong.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly made progress throughout the 1 m 4 furlong contest, but Tuesday had first run on the her in the home straight, and would not be denied at the line.

The Cazoo Oaks victory for Aidan O’Brien was a record 41st British Classic success for the Ballydoyle handler, surpassing the John Scott, who trained between 1827 and 1863.

