Twelve horses remain in Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle

3 total views, 3 views today

Twelve horses stand their ground for the first Grade 1 race in Ireland of 2023, the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas Racecourse on Sunday.

Now firmly established as one of the premier novice events of the season, the 2 mile 4 furlong race has attracted a quality field for this season’s renewal.

Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins, who hasn’t won the race since 2018, is responsible for four of the entries.

Grangeclare West is one of two seven-year-olds that Mullins left in at today’s forfeit stage, the other being Champ Kiely. He also has recent Tramore winner and Cheltenham Festival runner-up Gaelic Warrior or the Auteuil winner Spanish Harlem in the field.

Leading owner JP McManus has Dawn Rising, a Grade 3 winner at Navan in November when overturning the highly-touted American Mike, and Inothewayurthinkin entered for the race.

Inothewayurthinking is a homebred, while Dawn Rising was a Group 3 runner-up for Aidan O’Brien before moving to his son Joseph in Piltown.

Gordon Elliott has enjoyed success in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle with horses such as Death Duty, Battleoverdoyen, Envoi Allen and Ginto all taking victory. Imagine, Irish Point and Three Card Brag currently stand their ground for the Meath-based trainer.

Noel Meade’s Affordale Fury, Oliver McKiernan’s Kalanisi Star and the Seán Doyle-trained Monbeg Park complete the entries.

Naas will also host a high class Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase which could see Roseys Hollow, Skyace and Telmesomethinggirl all bid to open their account over fences.

Meanwhile in the Rathmore Stud Irish EBF Novice Chase, 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Appreciate It is on course to back up his beginners’ chase win at Punchestown last month.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com