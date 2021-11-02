7 total views, 7 views today

Unai Emery Leading Candidate for Newcastle Job

Unai Emery has been touted as the leading candidate to become the next manager of Newcastle United.

The former Arsenal manager is currently enjoying life as manager of Spanish side Villarreal, winning the Europa League last season against Manchester United.

If Newcastle were to open talks with the Spaniard, it would take up to £5 million worth of compensation to get him out of his current deal.

It is understood that while Emery is more than happy to stay at Villarreal, he would not be opposed to opening talks with Newcastle.

After being sacked by Arsenal in 2019, the 49-year-old is said to have unfinished business in England.

Although on Monday, Emery came out dismissing any interest from Tyneside.

🚨 EXCL: Newcastle manager search down to final 2 — Unai Emery + Eddie Howe. Emery preferred candidate. Will come down to whether #NUFC are prepared to meet 49yo’s personal terms & pay the sort or money he was on at Arsenal. Compensation to Villarreal €6m https://t.co/qDwX4ANuTA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 2, 2021

Addressing questions about the vacant position before Villarreal’s Champions League clash with Young Boys, Emery said:

“I don’t know anything about Newcastle.”

With the sacking of Steve Bruce, Newcastle have been without a manager for their last two Premier League fixtures, drawing to Crystal Palace and losing to Chelsea at home.

It is understood that Newcastle wants a manager in charge by the weekend, ahead of their game away at Brighton.

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca was reportedly in talks for the vacant position, but as it stands it is highly unlikely that the Portuguese will be appointed as Steve Bruce’s successor.

Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Roberto Martinez and Eddie Howe have all been linked with the Newcastle job in recent weeks.

Graeme Jones has assumed caretaker charge and oversaw Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to league leaders Chelsea.

The Magpies remain winless in the Premier League after drawing four games and losing six of their 10 matches so far this term.

