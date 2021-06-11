Villas Buendia signing is trouble for Hourihane

The Norwich man’s arrival could mean another loan move for the Cork man after a club-record signing of 30 million.

Conor Hourihane has been dealt a blow to his Aston Villa career after a successful loan spell at Swansea. This news comes after Villa has signed Norwich star midfielder Emiliano Buendia. The Irishman may have feelings of deja vu after a new signing shut him out last season, with the arrival of Ross Barkley.

The Chelsea midfielders blistering form left the Irishman in the dark with a loan in January his only option. Hourihane will have hoped his good form at Swansea will have put him back in Dean Smith’s good books for next season.

However, despite a great spell scoring 5 goals in 19 games, this will unlikely impress Smith having now signed Emiliano Buendia. Aston Villa has officially become the first team to cash in on the canary with a five-year deal and a 30 million record fee. Manager Dean Smith speaking with Villa’s media team said.

“We are delighted to have made such an exciting signing so early in the summer and look forward to Emi joining up with us for a full pre-season.”

He scored 15 goals in 39 games to win Championship player of the year and is definitely a bargain. Buendia has had multiple Premier League sides including Arsenal watching the winger since Norwich was relegated two years ago.

Aston Villa are no strangers to shopping for Championship talent, signing players like Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins last season. While its delight for Buendia it’s agony for Hourihane who may now be looking for a new club.

Had Swansea been victorious in reaching the Premier League via the playoffs they may well have bought him outright. However, with another season in the Championship looming, news has yet to be announced on his future in Wales.

