Vinny Perth set for Dundalk return 

Ex-manager and Dundalk assistant Vinny Perth looks set to take over Lilywhites once again. 

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth looks on for a comeback return to his former club. Perth originally served as both assistant under Stephen Kenny and manager after his departure in 2019.

Talks are reportedly underway this week, with the Dubliner yet to sign on. The initial favourite for the manager’s job was former Shel’s defender Dave Rogers. However, the American club owners must have deemed this a move in the wrong direction with Perth approached instead.

While having initial success, his replacement duo of Fillipo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan slumped in heavily in the League. Taking matters into their own hands, they left the club in mid-April with Sporting Director Jim Magilton in charge.

The Lilywhites currently reside in eighth position in the League, with Magilton in the hot seat. Perth at Dundalk had great success in his first campaign, winning the League title, cup, and the state of Union cup.

However, upon the season’s resumption with covid, a poor start to the season resulted in his sacking. Should Perth take the job, he could be in the dugout as early as Friday against Longford Town.

The owners urgently need a replacement with Dundalk competing in the Europa Conference League next month. 

