Viral video of Koepka shows his hatred for Bryson DeChambeau

It was an overall frustrating weekend for the four time major winner Brooks Koepka as Mickleson claimed the PGA. Koepka struggled badly on the final day missing crucial putts and playing the par fives in four over par.

Afterwards, during a post round interview the 31 year old lost his train of thought as DeChambeau walks by. Koepka becomes visibly distraught and gets riled up by the US Open champions background talk.

It is not clear as to what DeChambeau says be it golf talk or a jab at Koepka but either way was distressing. The four time major winner had to stop mid round analysis to vent his annoyance.

I f***ing lost my train of my thought hearing that bull****.  F***ing christ.’

The Golf Channel reporter burst into laughter saying.

‘we’re going to enjoy that in the TV compound”

The feud has been going on since 2019 after Koepka accused DeChambeau of slow play. The two reportedly had a bust up on the practice range at the following event over the issue afterward.

Since then there have been numerous jabs between the two on Twitter as the hatred clearly hasn’t settled.Fans have added to the fire on social media clearly enjoying this back and fourth between the two golfers.

