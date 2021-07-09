Watch as spectator steals Mcilroy’s club at Scottish Open

Spectator takes club from Rory Mcilroys bag at Scottish Open. Pic: Barstool sports twitter

As Rory Mcilroy and Jon Rahm prepared to tee off for their second round at the Scottish Open the most bizarre incident happened.

It was one of the most bizarre incidents caught on camera in golf as a spectator stole a player’s clubs. Rory Mcilroy and US Open champion Jon Rahm were preparing to tee off in their second round at the Scottish Open.

Suddenly as the two players were chatting with Mcilroy’s caddy, Harry Diamond, a spectator walks by. He pauses and walks towards their golf bag attempting to grab Mcilroy’s driver headcover.

He removed the dog headcover and an iron from the bag as Rahm and McIlroy look on in shock. They looked around for security, but nobody stopped the spectator as he walked up to the first tee.

The Sky sports tv coverage showed him put down Mcilroy’s headcover like a ball and take practice swings with his iron. After a few moments of utter bewilderment from players, caddies, and other spectators, a guard confronted the man. The spectator was about to swing and hit Mcilroy’s headcover before being removed from the course.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: ‘At approximately 8 am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the 10th tee area. He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.’

watch down below as the spectator steals Mcilroys club.

