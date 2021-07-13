Watch new hilarious challenge video with McDowell and Lowry

Ireland's Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell take part in the European Tours luck of the draw challenge. Image - Youtube

See below as Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell participate in the European Tours luck of the draw challenge.

The European Tour has released their latest challenge video ahead of the Open and it’s one of the best. It features Irelands Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell as they take each other on in Abu Dhabi with a twist.

They play match play but must choose their club at random from a hat for every shot. What results is one of the funniest videos the two have done, full of one-liners, shanks, and great shots from the Irishmen.

Both players are no stranger to competing in challenge videos on YouTube. McDowell and Lowry have competed in most challenges on the European Tour such as the 14 club challenge, hole-in-ones, using kids clubs, etc.

The video was uploaded today as Lowry gears up to defend his Open Championship from 2019. He will look to become the first Irishman to do so since Padraig Harrington in 2008.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell searches for some form and with any luck a second major to add to his impressive career. Watch the video down below as the two take part in the hilarious challenge.

