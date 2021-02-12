Wes Hoolahan wins League Two player of the month: The midfielders blistering run with Cambridge at the top has finally been awarded.

Irish legend Wes Hoolahan has been awarded the League Two player of the month award for January. The midfielder has been a magical creative spark in Mark Bonners United side.

At 35, three years younger than the Dubliner, Bonner also won Manager of the month for January. Hoolahan last month scored two goals whilst assisting two as Cambridge finished the month top of the league table.

The 38 year old saw off competition from fellow nominees Jordan Bowery, Devante Rodney, and Davis Keillor Dunn. Soon to turn 39 in a little under three months, he has made over 22 appearances for United in all competitions.

He has been a vital cog in Bonners well drilled team as their seven match unbeaten run ended yesterday. Speaking in an interview upon receiving his award, Hoolahan said.

“It’s been a great month,”

We won so many games and went through January unbeaten, so it really has been a positive month. It’s certainly been nice to get the assists and a couple of goals to go with it.

“I’m delighted to win this award, but I couldn’t have done it without any of the other lads. It’s going really well; I’m hoping we can continue this journey and pick up plenty more points along the way.”

Cambridge still sit top of the table on forty eight points, three points from closest challengers Forrest Green. Hoolahan will next line out for Cambridge when they face relegation strugglers Southend United tomorrow evening at Abbey Staduim.

