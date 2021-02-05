Wes inspiring promotion push as Cambridge go top: the midfielder is ripping up League two as Cambridge find eye promotion.

Hoolahan, since his arrival to Cambridge in the summer, has become a key figure in Mark Bonnor’s side’s promotion push. Before the Irishman’s arrival, Cambridge United had low league finishes of 16th, 19th, and 21st in previous seasons.

His arrival has inspired the team to push for the automatic spots since their football league arrival in 2014. Despite injuries setting the Dubliner back early on in the season, he has now made over 18 appearances for the side.

This accompanied by four goals and five assists, scoring most recently in United’s 3-1 win over Crawley Town. Soon to turn 39 in May, many ask how he still can keep his body in the best shape possible? In a recent interview, he said

It’s about knowing your body”.

“I usually won’t train until Tuesday or Wednesday. I’ll have a couple of days off where I’m just doing some stretches, get on the bike to get the legs going, taking in protein and recovery shakes.

United’s manager Mark Bonner, the second youngest manager in English league football at 35, is full of praise for the Irishman. Speaking to the local Cambridge independent, he says

“He is outstanding. He is scoring goals late in games, he is creating chances right at the end of games”.

“He is a really energetic person and a really humble guy”.

Cambridge currently sits joint top of league two, three points clear of their nearest challengers Carlisle. Their next fixture comes against relegation battling Barrow tomorrow evening.

