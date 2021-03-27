Whyte wants revenge vs Povetkin in rematch: The Englishman is looking for revenge after a fifth round knockout in the last fight.

Dillan Whyte wants revenge against Povetkin tonight as the two are set to clash in their rematch. Whyte despite sending the Russian to the ground twice in the last fight lost in what was a surprise defeat.

Povetkin despite being under pressure, delt the killer blow in the fifth round knocking out the 32 year old. The fight was originally meant as a warm up for the Englishman as he looked to challenge Tyson Fury for his belt.

However, his title bid lay dead in the water after being floored by the hard hitting Russian. Coming into the rematch, Whyte is determined to win after claiming in the build up he was written off.

“This is the most important fight of my career, like I said this is boxing.

I’ve been through ups and downs my whole life so I’m using to bouncing back.

Proving people wrong, showing people what I can when they’ve written me off”.

Whytes transformation

Losing to the experienced Povetkin again could be devastating if he wants to have a shot at the title. To prove he means business the 32 year old has undergone a complete body transformation in the months of build-up.

He looks like a new man 💪🏻https://t.co/cpfk1o1ZHh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 24, 2021

The fight initially scheduled for January after being pushed back due to covid scares has given him time to work. At the weigh in, Whyte came in five stone lighter in the first fight, a testament to the work done in preparation.

For Povetkin, he knows the danger Whyte poses having dropped the veteran on two occasions last time out. Speaking at the weigh in the Russian knows his defense will be key.

“I think that Dillian will be better in the second fight then the first. At the same time, I’ll try to be more careful, pay attention more to my defence.”

The fight to set to take place behind closed doors in Gibraltar tonight. Fans who wish to see the fight will have to pay via Sky sports box office with a 6pm start time.

